Police Boss Is Bedding My Wife, Says Junior Cop

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru| A ZRP Cop bashed his wife as he accused her of having a sexual relationship with a senior police officer.

Constable Bausi Pamire(36) of Gweru Rural Police Station assaulted his wife, Rashel Mugwambi(34) for allegedly having an affair with the Officer in Charge.

Pamire appeared before Magistrate Pathekile Msipa last week facing assault charges.

However Pamire pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the facts of the State Case, On October 3, 2017, Pamire returned home in a drunken stupor and questioned his wife for reporting their disputes to his boss. Pamire accused his wife of having a sexual relationship with his boss.

He then assaulted her.

“She always humiliates me in front of my workmates as she comes to the office to chronicle our disputes,” said Pamire.

Pamire was remanded in custody. – ZimEye