Police Confirm Tsvangirai Property Under Siege

By A Correspondent| POLICE SOURCES have confirmed that of a truth officers have been dispatched to guard Morgan Tsvangirai’s house following a red alert concerning looting attempts by suspected members of the MDC leader’s family.

“The President (Mnangagwa) had to come out and order the police to go and guard the house,” a source told ZimEye late afternoon Saturday. Earlier on a senior party member had also voiced the same of the incident.

Questioned on the number of officers, they could not provide as they referred this reporter to the police spokesperson Charity Charamba.

“Suspected family members were stopped from taking away movables. They arrived there and began targeting items like the TVs and other things”, another source said.

Party spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka’s phone line remained unresponsive at the time of going to print. It was neither possible to get a comment from President Mnangagwa’s spokesman as the latter’s phone was unreachable Saturday evening.

Tsvangirai’s health at present

Earlier in the day, party Vice President Elias Mudzuri indicated to ZimEye that Tsvangirai is at present too ill to touch a computer (particularly to be on the microblogging website, Twitter).

Mudzuri told ZimEye the MDC leader is not at all the one who has been posting on the Twitter handle @mrtsvangirai (see full tweets at the bottom of this ZimEye article). The said Twitter handle has in the last 7 days been repeatedly firing dry statements which declare that his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka is the only person Tsvangirai is speaking to. Tsvangirai eldest son, Edwin speaking on video to the SABC yesterday rubbished Tamborinyoka’s claim that the latter has been having access to Tsvangirai. Tsvangirai is not at all on Twitter at present, he is in bed, Mudzuri said, confirming to suspicions raised by respected academic Dr Nkululeko Sibanda on Friday night.

“I don’t even want to debate that because that Twitter account is mishandled by someone, because he(Tsvangirai) is not on Twitter, he is in bed,” MDC Vice President Elias Mudzuri tells ZimEye – LISTEN TO HIM SAYING IT ALL BELOW

