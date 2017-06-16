POLICE FINES: ZRP Wants To Raise US$59 million In 6 Months

0

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) wants to collect a record US$59 million from fines this year.

This comes at a time when the Registrar General’s department seeks to collect US$27 million.

These revelations were made in parliament.

Treasury’s 2017 estimates of expenditure reveal that the ZRP expects to collect US$59,1 million in 2017, up from US$31,47 million in 2016. ZRP is expected to spend US$32,17 million on goods and services, US$18,1 million on maintenance and US$8,1 million on the acquisition of capital assets.

The report also shows that government expects US$678 000 of ZRP salaries to come from money collected from fines this year. ZRP salaries will account for US$323 million of the total Ministry of Home Affairs 2017 budget allocation of US$364 million. In the 2016 ZRP used US$12,5 million collected from fines to purchase “vehicles, plant and mobile equipment”. However when asked for a comment by the Financial Gazette, national police spokesperson Charity Charamba said she was not aware of the PBO’s report or projections.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR