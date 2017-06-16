POLICE FINES: ZRP Wants To Raise US$59 million In 6 Months

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) wants to collect a record US$59 million from fines this year.

This comes at a time when the Registrar General’s department seeks to collect US$27 million.

These revelations were made in parliament.

Treasury’s 2017 estimates of expenditure reveal that the ZRP expects to collect US$59,1 million in 2017, up from US$31,47 million in 2016. ZRP is expected to spend US$32,17 million on goods and services, US$18,1 million on maintenance and US$8,1 million on the acquisition of capital assets.

The report also shows that government expects US$678 000 of ZRP salaries to come from money collected from fines this year. ZRP salaries will account for US$323 million of the total Ministry of Home Affairs 2017 budget allocation of US$364 million. In the 2016 ZRP used US$12,5 million collected from fines to purchase “vehicles, plant and mobile equipment”. However when asked for a comment by the Financial Gazette, national police spokesperson Charity Charamba said she was not aware of the PBO’s report or projections.