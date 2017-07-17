Police In Public Appeal For Missing Teen

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for help from members of the public to locate a 15-year-old missing schoolgirl from Nketa suburb.

Sithabile Anita Nyathi was last seen on June 21 going to school.

“She is of medium built, light in complexion with brown eyes, brown hair and approximately 1,3 metres tall and was last seen wearing a maroon uniform going to school. Her last known address is number 2948 Nketa 7, Bulawayo,” police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said.

She said anyone with information on Sithabile’s whereabouts should contact her father on 0712358 452 or ZRP Tshabalala on 09-498675 or the nearest police station.

Insp Simango said police were also searching for Modester Randinyu (43) from Montrose suburb, Bulawayo who went missing on June 27.

“He is about 1.82 metres tall, medium built, dark in complexion with missing teeth and mentally unstable,” said Insp Simango.

She said Randinyu was last seen wearing a pair of khaki trousers, black jersey and brown sandals.

Insp Simango said his last known address is 9 Estone Road, Montrose suburb.

She said anyone with information that could help locate Randinyu should contact ZRP Donnington on 09-474005 or 468520 or any nearest police station.- state media