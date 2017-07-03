Police Ordered To Steal from Povo

A letter has leaked which gives strength to rumours that ZRP cops have been ordered to steal from the public using illegal spot fines.

The reason why the police’s numerous roadblocks are cash traps is that the police manning the roadblocks are given daily revenue targets by their superiors which they are supposed to collect as ‘Traffic fines.’ According to the ChitowNews publication, these teams are issued with ticket books which they use to issue spot fines to errant motorists as punishment for violating traffic laws and by-laws. It is clear to the deployed team that targets by their very nature, carry incentives for exceeding them and consequences for missing them.

It is understood that the stand-off between the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Treasury and the citizens that police must deposit their revenue to the consolidated revenue fund under the Treasury has resulted in the later not financing any other needs of the police except salaries. This has left police with no other option except to set daily revenue targets for all road blocks. This means that police no longer have the moral obligation of enforcing the law but robbing the motorists in an effort to meet the revenue targets.