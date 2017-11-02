Police Raid Arnold Farm And Brutalise Grace Mugabe Evictees

By Staff Reporter-Police in Mazowe have raided Arnold Farm and brutalised more than 10 families who were reconstructing their houses at the Grace Mugabe invaded land.

There are 150 who are staying in make-shift houses at the farm where they were early this year evicted by President Robert Mugabe’s wife who wants to extend her empire and place wildlife on that land.

Grace runs an elite orphanage centre near Arnold farm.

A representative of the evicted villagers, Innocent Dube, said police early this week raided the farm and beat up over 10 villagers who were maintaining their make-shift houses.

“They arrived in a truck armed with batons and pistols and targeted those who were preparing their fields and others who were re-erecting their shelters,” he said.

“They used batons to beat up the villagers forcing them to abandon their farming activities which they said were illegal and it was after the villagers had resisted that the police opened fire in the air to scare away the angry villagers,” said Dube.

Dube said the police were overpowered by villagers and only managed to arrest two of them who they took to Mazowe police station.

Their attorney, Moses Nkomo, of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed the arrest of the Arnold farm villagers.

“We visited the police and talked to two of the villagers who were arrested and asked the police to take them to hospital since they were seriously injured and it was after that when the police said they were going to charge them with inciting violence,” he said.