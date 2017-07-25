Police Speak On Shingi Mukandi Death

Police have dispelled claims circulating on social media that the motorist behind the death of Harare businessman and socialite, Shingi Mukandi, has been arrested.

Shingi died on Saturday night around 9pm, a few metres from his Mt Pleasant home. He died on the spot after a hit and run incident. National Spokesperson Chief Superintended Paul Nyathi yesterday said the police had not made any arrests and investigations are ongoing. “We don’t communicate through social media and I can confirm that no arrest had been made yet”.

Meanwhile, Shingi’s burial that had been initially scheduled for today has been set for tomorrow at Glen Forest cemetery. Burial was delayed by a day to allow friends and relatives of the deceased who are outside the country to attend. Family spokesperson, Ben Mukandi, who is also Shingi’s father, said they expect everyone to have arrived in the country for burial. “Initially, we had said the burial will be on Tuesday (today), but we have since postponed it to Wednesday since we have friends and relatives, who are till on coming for the funeral from Europe. We are hoping all of them including those in Europe will be here on Wednesday (tomorrow) for the burial,” he said.- state media