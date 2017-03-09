Policeman Beaten Up By Woman

A Plumtree woman has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a police officer in a bid to evade arrest.

Rejoice Dube (31) of Madubesi Suburb reportedly punched Constable Tsungai Mabingo (28) who is based at the Plumtree Police Station when he tried to arrest her for malicious damage to property.

Dube pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property charges but denied the assault charge when she appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Manwere.

She was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said on March 3 at around 11PM, Dube smashed the windscreen of Mr Java Marovedze’s car during an altercation with her husband.

“On 3 March Mr Marovedze who is a taxi driver received a call from Dube’s husband to come and collect him at his house. When he arrived, Dube’s husband got into the car and this didn’t please her.

“She smashed the windscreen with her fists and damaged it. The value of the damaged property is $50,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Mr Marovedze reported the matter at Plumtree Police Station.

She said at around 3AM the following day, Constable Mabingo and Constable Jerifanos Museva arrested Dube.

Mrs Sibanda said Dube punched Cst Mabingo once on the chest and once in the eye in a bid to evade arrest. She said the police officer sustained a swollen eye as a result of the assault.

In her defence, Dube said she did not damage the windscreen on purpose, but fell on it as she was fighting her husband. She said she does not recall assaulting a police officer as she was possessed by a spirit at the time.

However, Mr Marovedze said Dube destroyed his windscreen on purpose.

“Dube’s husband called me in the middle of the night to collect him from his house as I’m a taxi driver. When I arrived he had packed his bags and he put them in my car as he was fighting with his wife.

“He told me he had found used condoms under their matrimonial bed and he wanted to part ways with his wife. Dube wasn’t pleased to see her husband leaving and in protest she smashed the windscreen of my car,” he said.- state media