Policeman Says Mugabe & Chihuri Are “Human Faeces”

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru| A daring Zimbabwe Republic Police officer, Constable Comfort Kawere who wrote vulgar words on President Robert Mugabe’s picture, says Mugabe and Police boss Augustine Chihuri are both “human faeces”.

Kawere who is based at Silobela Police Station has also been interrogated by Central Intelligence(CIO) following the incident.

Kawere was last month drinking beer at a local bar and later went to the charge office, moved towards Mugabe’s picture on the wall, and wrote vulgar words. He likened Mugabe to human faeces. He also insulted Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri in similar fashion.

According to police sources, CIO operatives arrived at Silobela Police Station where Kawere was detained and took him to their offices and interrogated him.

Opposing Mugabe is virtually regarded as a taboo in Zimbabwe. Hundreds of people have been arrested and tortured while others have been abducted for challenging the veteran ruler.

“Kawere wrote vulgar words likening the President to human faeces. He arrived at the charge office in a drunken stupor, took a pen and wrote vulgar words on the President’s picture.He has since been arrested,” said a police source.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Joel Goko said the National Police Spokesperson was the right person to comment on the matter.

“I cannot comment on such issues. I will compile details and forward them to the National Police Spokesperson who can then comment on the matter,” said Goko.

No details about his scheduled appearance in court have been availed because the case is highly political in nature, it has emerged.