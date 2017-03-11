Policeman’s Salary Garnished to Compensate Victim of Torture

ZLHR| On Friday the 10th of March 2017, a magistrate at the Mutare Magistrate’s court granted an application for the Salary Services Bureau (SSB) to garnish $100 per month from Constable Crispen Chikazhe, to satisfy a judgement debt.

The judgement debt was granted in 2014 when Chikazhe was sued and lost a case for torturing Brighton Sanyanga, then a 19-year-old pupil at Pafiwa High School in Mutasa District in Manicaland province. Chikazhe was ordered to pay $570 to Sanyanga for torture, pain and suffering, medical expenses and transport costs. He had physically and psychologically abused Sanyanga while investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

However, Chikazhe reneged on paying the $570 which had been ordered by the court. As a result, Sanyanga’s lawyer Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) approached the court seeking a garnishee order which was granted. – ZLHR