Politburo Fireworks Today: Crocs To Be Cooked Alive

Dorrothy Ndoro| Crocodiles are set to be fried alive Monday morning following the emergency meeting in which ZANU PF’s esteemed and most senior members have been suddenly summoned to.

This development comes as Robert Mugabe moved to secure power said to have drifted towards his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man now viewed as the powerful Judas Iscariot of ZANU PF because of his proximity to the 93 year old which dates back to the mid 1970s when Mugabe says he ushered Mnangagwa into prominence.

“If anybody thought that Mugabe is weak or is no longer able to do things, then they are badly mistaken, ” a source close to the developments told ZimEye on Friday.

They added, “it is Mugabe who will determine who the next leader of this country is,” they said.

At the weekend Party Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo summoned all Politburo members to attend an Extraordinary Politburo meeting at 10am today.

The meeting will be held at the party’s national headquarters in Harare and members are being urged to be punctual, the state media announcement reads. Chombo did not disclose why the urgent meeting has been called.

The meeting comes in the wake of the suspending of 4 Lacoste strongmen who are currently denying that they have been suspended.

Meanwhile the source continued while saying, “it is Mugabe who rides the whole structure, he is the only one who can anoint. He can’t leave any chance hazviiti. So you really think you can make decisions for Mugabe while he is quiet, tiite madiro a Georgina? It doesn’t work like that.

“Mugabe is such a systematic man that he has a plan such that these [redacted] are wasting their time.”

“Right now ZANU PF has called for central committee elections where some of these big guns can be eliminated,” they added.

They said Mugabe “is the boss; he is the one centre of power.”

Already Army Commander Constantino Chiwenga has as reported approached President Mugabe pleading saying,

‘vanhu vanoti handikudei ini; ndingapfura vana venhyu inini, hazviite. It’s not possible, your wife is my sister. I am one of you I have come a long way with you President I can’t do that against you.’

“He (Chiwenga) was all over the show weeping profusely”, they source added saying.

Efforts to get a direct comment from Chiwenga himself were fruitless as the official ground number kept ringing without being answered.