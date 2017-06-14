POLITBURO LATEST: Herald Seeks Attack On Kasukuwere

The latest in the politburo meeting preparations have seen the Mnangagwa controlled state broadsheet, The Herald seeking to revenge on ZANU PF National Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

For the last 2 months the paper has declared (one after the other) several “D Days” on Kasukuwere none of which have materialised. In the latest news article, the Herald claims today’s Politburo meeting will destroy Saviour Kasukuwere.

The development comes after the ZANU PF leader, Mugabe dispatched a three-member team led by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on a fact-finding mission to Mashonaland Central.

Commenting on those findings recently a UK based war veteran, Bobbyt Supiya said Kasukiwere is clean.

When approached for a comment, Adv Mudenda yesterday reportedly told the Herald he will neither discuss nor reveal the contents of his findings with the publication.

“Sorry Sir, I cannot discuss that matter with you,” said Adv Mudenda.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo, also refused to disclose the politburo agenda, saying, “I can confirm there will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow at the Zanu-PF headquarters.”

“All members should be seated by 10am. Deliberations will be known to the media after the meeting.”

He however refused to divulge a favourable comment as sought by the Herald.