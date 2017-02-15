Politburo Meeting Ends

The first Zanu PF Politburo meeting this year and the first after the revolutionary party’s annual people’s Conference held in Masvingo in December last year, has ended at the party’s headquarters in Harare, with Masvingo province being ordered to have fresh provincial elections.

Speaking after the meeting, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo said the decision to have Masvingo re-elect its provincial leaders was reached after over one third of the elected members were suspended or fired.

He said the Politburo agreed on the Masvingo conference resolutions, adding that in implementing them, the ruling party is now gearing for the 2018 general elections.

Dr Chombo also said opposition parties have been rejected by the people of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF will follow the wishes of the people by implementing people-driven policies.

He said the Politburo received a report from Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzai Chipanga on preparations for 21st February Movement, which he said are almost complete.

Zanu PF Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Joseph Made also gave a report on agriculture, expressing hope for a bumper harvest due to good rains this season.

Zanu PF Secretary for the Commissariat, Saviour Kasukuwere also gave a commissariat report. – state media