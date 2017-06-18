Politics, Profits and People in the Making of Zimbabwe’s Blood Diamonds

Following the revelations that the Zanu Pf government blocked the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) from the Marange diamond mines, ZimEye contacted Dr. Tinashe Nyamunda (TN) to obtain some historical background of the Chiadzwa diamond mining which he was happy to share a synopsis from an international best-seller, “Facets of Power- Politics, Profits & People in the Making of Zimbabwe`s Blood Diamonds”, which he co-edited with Professor Richard Saunders based in Canada.

1. What is new in your book, and why should people get a copy?

(TN)-The book was a first in documenting and historicising the developments that took place in Chiadzwa between 2006 and the point when the book was published in 2016. Prior to that, what existed were a lot of short media articles and academic papers in journal articles that focused on different aspects of Chiadzwa.

My co-editor, Richard Saunders and I recognised this and decided to bring together a number of key scholars and civil society individuals to consolidate perspectives about what was taking place in Chiadzwa. I think the book in nicely top and tailed, beginning as it does with the diamond rush in 2006 and ending at the point at which the President revealed the loss of billions of dollars to illicit mining of the gems.

So it is a book that tells the story of the state and its interaction with different interests of villagers, artisanal miners, foreign traders and buyers and ultimately foreign companies until the eve of the creation of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company

It details the benefits, atrocities, and stories surrounding the country’s relationship with the KPCS and how all of this undermined the role of the KP in global diamond certification.

2. What inspired the writing of the book?

(TN)-The book was inspired by a need to make an academic, civil society assessment of what transpired in Chiadzwa. For me, it was inspired by my experience staying at Chakohwa, just in the vicinity of Chiadzwa where I witnessed many magweja descending on the diamond fields. I also saw that landscape transform as the activities took place right until artisanal miners were violently expelled from Chiadzwa. I then witnessed how the companies chosen by the state excluded many locals from the activities resulting in a reversal of fortunes for many people in the area. I connected these developments to the broader economic crisis in the country. Artisanal mining was very inextricably connected to it and represented of form of survival strategy that people adopted and thought this was something worth documenting

But then I wasn’t the only author involved. Many who took part in our author’s workshop, some of whose papers are not included in the final book had their own motivations. Anyway, among the contributors were my co-editor Richard Saunders who had always worked in Zimbabwe’s mining sector, publishing important pieces of work on it. Farai Maguwu, a leading civil society activist contributed a chapter detailing his experiences in the fight for transparency and trying to expose the atrocities that took place in Chiadzwa

Other contributors include Alan Martin who, through his organisation, Africa Canada International was a key figure in the creation of the Kimberley process whose image was tarnished by the Zimbabwe case of blood diamonds.

Other academic scholars such as the Madebwe’s and civil society individuals such as Mtisi and others all provided the various perspective which we embodied as examining the various Facets of Power exercised by the predatory ZANU PF state over diamond mining in Chiadzwa and over the various interests.

Among the key arguments that we collectively make in the book is that Zimbabwe constitutes a new case of conflict diamonds. The original definition of conflict diamonds at the creation of the KPCS in the early 2000s was limited to warring factions, where rebel groups fanned conflict through the sale of what became defined as blood diamonds. Our book is a first in trying to expand the meaning of conflict diamonds. We argue that there doesn’t have to be a civil or rebel organisation for diamonds to fan conflict. It could be a case of a violent, predatory government that met violence on its own people through atrocities and murder and exploit these resources which never really benefit the country

3. What will it benefit the nation?

(TN)-This book will benefit the nation on a number of levels. And not just the nation, but also the continent and I will explain why. First, it documented the narrative of what took place for all to see. For many, the story of Chiadwza remains a mystery and what we manage to achieve is provide a first consolidated and substantial version of what transpired and what implications this all had for Zimbabwe’s politics, economy, and society. This is generally speaking of course.

Secondly, it is an important academic contribution that examines a key sector of the country’s economy, mining and particularly diamond mining. other scholars can build up on it to tell us more about diamond mining, the state can refer to it when making policy considerations and students in different humanities faculties will also benefit from the book as a key text in understanding the various aspects of Zimbabwe’s political economy.

More broadly, the book engages with a global resource governance initiative, particularly focusing on the role of the KP in Zimbabwe’s diamond mining narrative. The KP is designed to curb the marketing of conflict diamonds across the continent but its mandate was severely limited by its definition of conflict diamonds. What we provide is a rendition of its role and we use the example of Zimbabwe to demonstrate that it needs to reinvent itself if it is to remain relevant and legitimate.The KP’s role is supposed to encompass using its influence to encourage proper governance of resources by state and this is what we call for. Although using the Zimbabwe example, if the KP considers what we suggest in the book, it will benefit other diamond producing countries more broadly.

4. Tell us more about the main characters in the book.

(TN)-The book is dedicated to the people who died or suffered at the hands of the state during this period. It is also dedicated to Edward Chindori Chininga who was among the first legislators to try to reveal the problems associated with Chiadzwa when he was appointed to the parliamentary portfolio committee on diamond mining. But this being an academic piece based on multiple scholarly and civil society perspectives, it is a book about multiple actors, from politicians to civic actors, businesspeople to communities including school going kids as Mathew Ruguwa’s chapter examines. But all of this characters are united within the framework of how the state acted upon them and how they tried to resist in their own different ways. The story is also about its authors and the manner in which they engage from various perspectives with the makings and meanings of politics, profits, and people in the making of conflict diamonds in Chiadzwa.

5. Which group of people would find the book?

(TN)-I have already alluded to which groups would find the books useful earlier on but let me reiterate. For me, the whole book started off as an academic projects, meant to benefit scholars and students of different discipline, from politics, economics, history, sociology etc. it speaks to the various contestations between states and communities on how resources are and should be governed, the beneficiaries and the excluded, among other things. But then it became much more than that, it became a story about those communities themselves through the narratives that they shared with us. It will benefit anyone interested in these issues. If the government decides to pick up a copy and read it, they will benefit from a level of introspection and read through some of the suggestion captured by the authors from the different respondents consulted. It will also benefit such global governance initiative such as KPCS and others that may want to learn from the KP experiences. I am sure I have not adequately captured the book’s wider appeal, but I think this represents at leats some of the groups of people who may the book useful.

