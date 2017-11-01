POLL: Jah Prayzah Bashing, Was It Un-African?| LATEST

Did Jah Prayzah Deserve To Be Assaulted, At A Funeral?

Staff Reporter | As more information emerges on the bashing of musician Jah Prayzah at at Chris Nyemba’s funeral yesterday, Zimbabweans voting in a ZimEye poll believe this was un-African.

Some ZimEye readers have alleged that Nyemba was just a thug associated with the rogue violent group Chipangano whose members beat up Jah Prayzah yesterday. The readers go on to further claim that Nyemba’s family was not part of the drama. As ZimEye continues investigations we will keep you updated.

Meanwhile, 50% of Zimbabweans who have responded to a ZimEye poll have said it was unAfrican to beat up Jah Prayzah. Of the voters so far only 24% believe he wronged Nyemba with 15% feeling the musian must up his social game. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by a sophisticated IP address filter which ensures that only distinct human individuals vote.