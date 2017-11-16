POLL: Mnangagwa Takes Over? Who Dies?

Should Any Zimbo Die Because Mnangagwa Wants to Be President?

Staff Reporter | There is a deadly impasse in Zimbabwe with army Generals having taken over state house to install former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa into power.

There is speculation in various dimensions that as we sleep the army would have gone further in their demand to have Mnangagwa take over including more killings and arresting citizen rights. Is this the right manner for Mnangagwa to take over? Will he sustain it? Is he the savior? Why should blood be shed for Mnangagwa and his allies got into power? Should anyone die, be tortured, brutalised because Mnangagwa wants to be next President?