POLL: Mnangagwa Takes Over? Who Dies?

Should Any Zimbo Die Because Mnangagwa Wants to Be President?

Staff Reporter | There is a deadly impasse in Zimbabwe with army Generals having taken over  state house to install former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa into power.

There is speculation in various dimensions that as we sleep the army would have gone further in their demand to have Mnangagwa take over including more killings and arresting citizen rights. Is this the right manner for Mnangagwa to take over? Will he sustain it? Is he the savior? Why should blood be shed for Mnangagwa and his allies got into power? Should anyone die, be tortured, brutalised because Mnangagwa wants to be next President?

 

  • KWAEDZA

    Is it ok then for Mugabe to keep on killing because he want to remain in power …… where is Itai dzamara

  • sarah Mahoka

    Zimeye started its G 40 propaganda . Lies desperation to bring back G40. It aint gonna happen. g40 gone .Whatever you were promised will not materialise just like those who already had tenders for and bought the zanupf congress material with munhu wese kuna amai. are definitely going to make a huge loss . hakuna congress