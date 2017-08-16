POLL VERDICT: Grace Mugabe Not Hiding In Zuma’s Home, She Is Back In Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter | Most Zimbabweans who have so far responded to a ZimEye.com poll on the whereabouts of First Lady Grace Mugabe believe she is now safely back in Zimbabwe. 64% of those who have responded to the question, “So where is Grace Mugabe now?” believe she is now safely back in Zimbabwe. Another 15% are of the opinion she is still in South Africa, and 9% of the opinion that she is hiding in Zuma’s home.

GRACE MUGABE MISSING LIVE – WHERE ON EARTH IS GRACE MUGABE Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

The poll is being run after speculation on the whereabouts of the First Lady who was involved in a violent fracas with a South African girl Gabriella Engels over the weekend. Grace was first expected to hand herself over to the police, and appear in court later, none of that happened. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by a sophisticated IP address filter which ensures that only distinct human individuals vote. Voting continues below.

So where is Grace Mugabe now? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 15, 2017