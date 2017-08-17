Poll Verdict: Grace Mugabe Will Not Be jailed

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe will not be jailed, 77% of Zimbabweans who have responded to a ZimEye poll have said. Of the voters so far only 13 percent believe she will be jailed, with 7% still not sure. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by a sophisticated IP address filter which ensures that only distinct human individuals vote.

Grace failed to appear in court to face charges of assault, her husband Robert traveled to Pretoria on Wednesday night in an apparent attempt to help his wife, arriving early for a summit of regional leaders.

Grace is accused of attacking 20-year-old Gabriella Engels with an electrical extension cord after the model went to see the Mugabes’ sons Robert and Chatunga at the Capital 20 West hotel in Johannesburg’s upmarket Sandton district on Sunday. Will Grace be jailed? Vote below…

