POLL VERDICT : Mnangagwa Resignation Accepted

Staff Reporter | An ongoing poll on whether President Robert Mugabe should accept his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation has come out with a whopping 79 % of 169 Zimbabweans so far saying yes he should.

18% respond that Mugabe should ask him to stay with only 5 % of the opinion the President must appoint another VP.

This comes even as members of the G-40 faction were disputing some of the factual details of morning media reports that Mnangagwa reacting to First Lady Grace Mugabe’s recent speech, had tendered in his resignation with Mugabe turning him down. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by a sophisticated IP address filter which ensures that only distinct human individuals vote. ZimEye will publish a full counter exclusive on the article Grace Mugabe supporters claim is another botched up political gimmick. See results below and vote;

