POLL VERDICT: Mnangagwa Will Fight Grace Mugabe

Ray Nkosi | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa might have been silenced by First Lady Grace Mugabe, however a majority of Zimbabweans in a ZimEye poll believe he is likely to fight back. 40% out of 117 respondents believe Mnangagwa will fight back, while 17% believe Grace has silenced him, with 11% of the opinion that they will eventually unite.

These figures emerge from a poll conducted by ZimEye on whether Grace Mugabe has silenced Mnangagwa, to ensure reliability, the sample was screened by an IP address filter which ensures only distinct human individuals vote. The voting has the below results:

Grace Mugabe has silenced Mnangagwa — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 8, 2017