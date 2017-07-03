Pooh On My Door Step I Murder You

A Mbare man has been sentenced to two years in prison for stabbing his neighbour with an Okapi knife after the neighbour’s child had defecated on his doorstep. Wonder Chanetsa (19) pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, but was convicted after a full trial.



Harare magistrate Mr Temba Kuwanda last week sentenced Chanetsa to five years in prison before suspending three years. Mr Kuwanda said the complainant, Elia Makuvire (30), was not an innocent victim.

“He is the one who started assaulting the accused,” said Mr Kuwanda. “However, the offence is aggravated by the fact that the accused used a dangerous weapon. The accused placed the life of the complainant in danger. He had to be rushed to hospital for an emergency operation.

“According to the doctor, the knife pierced his diaphragm, lung and spleen. He lost three litres of blood and the spleen had to the removed because it was badly damaged.” Chanetsa told the court that Makuvire attacked him first after the confrontation over the child’s actions.

He said when he advised Makuvire to remove the waste, he refused saying there were many children at the flat and it was possible that it could have been anyone else. Chanetsa, of Block 7A 28B Matapi Flats, lives with his wife, mother, his two brothers and their wives in one room. Makuvire lives in the next room with his two wives.

Prosecutor Mrs Valerie Ngoma told the court that around 8am, Chanetsa assaulted Makuvire’s child for defecating on his doorstep that had just been cleaned by his wife.

When Makuvire confronted Chanetsa over the assault, an altercation ensued. Chanetsa drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Makuvire in the lower left side of his ribs.

He tried to stab him again, but Makuvire held Chanetsa’s hand and he dropped the knife.

Chanetsa fled from the scene. – state media