Love In The Air: Pope Francis Weds Couple Mid Air

Pope Francis has made history by marrying a couple on board a papal flight at 36,000ft.

Air steward Carlos Ciuffardi, 41, and stewardess Paula Podest, 39 took their vows mid air when the Pope learnt of the circumstances that led to cancellation of their church ceremony in 2010.

They had hoped to have a church ceremony when they married in 2010, but their church in Santiago, was badly damaged by an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8. Instead they had a civil ceremony and have since had two children.

The couple seized an opportunity to ask Pope Francis to bless their marriage but then got more than they wished for when Pope went a step further and popped an unexpected question.

“Do you want me to marry you?” he asked them.

“Here?” they replied, astonished.

Pope Francis conducted the ceremony and signed a hand written marriage certificate that was quickly drafted by his aides.