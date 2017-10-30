POST MUGABE NTA: Mnangagwa Was To Be President And Tsvangirai Prime Minister

Staff Reporter | MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai recently denied that he was in a GNU deal with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, fresh revelations have been made over the weekend that in a new National Transitional Authority arrangement communicated to the South African government, Vice President Mnangagwa was to be President deputised by army boss Constantino Chiwenga and CIO boss Kembo Mohadi, with Tsvangirai getting the Prime Minister post.

This has been revealed by respected academic Ibbo Mandaza as he responded to Mnangagwa’s claims during a politburo meeting that his Sapes Trust is a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-linked think-tank working with Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Recently, an international news agency, Reuters, in a story titled Zimbabwean politicians plotting post-Mugabe reforms, reported that the opposition leader was in negotiations with Mnangagwa for a post-Mugabe government.

The report, based on intelligence reports, claimed Mnangagwa was co-operating with Tsvangirai to lead a transitional government for five years, with the tacit approval of Zimbabwe’s military and Britain.

Responded the MDC at the time, “For the record, president Morgan Tsvangirai has never held any meeting with Mnangagwa, whom he last met four years ago during the time of the inclusive government.

“President Tsvangirai and the party he leads will never be party to any government formed outside of elections.

“We are a democratic party that values the legitimacy that stems from the people’s involvement through a democratic process of elections.

“As such, president Tsvangirai will never be party to any deal that falls outside the democratic values of legitimacy and elections.”

Mandaza claims he was approached by a South African minister on the proposed deal.

The local weekly Standard reports that the VP accused Moyo of working with Mandaza in an alleged plot to topple President Robert Mugabe. Mandaza claimed former War Veterans Minister Christopher Mutsvangwa approached the South African government, through Jeff Radebe, a minister in President Jacob Zuma’s office, seeking support for the NTA.

He said the NTA would have seen Mnangagwa taking over as president, deputised by army commander Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai would have been roped in as prime minister.

“An official from minister Radebe’s office called me to ascertain whether I knew Mutsvangwa and if we were working together on our NTA initiative,” Mandaza said.

“I told him I knew him but we were not working together on the NTA.

“I told him our idea of an NTA was non-partisan and that there was no way we could work with Mutsvangwa, especially with the public knowledge that he was working to impose Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s successor.

“It is our reaction to the invitation to work on the Mutsvangwa NTA model that incensed Mnangagwa, hence his vilification of Sapes with unfounded allegations that we are a CIA-linked think tank in his shallow politburo presentation.”

Mandaza claimed Mutsvangwa was in South Africa for three months to sell the project some time last year and approached him upon his return.

“I asked him about his claims that we were working together in the NTA. He refused but I told him I had been called by Radebe’s office,” he alleged.

However, Mutswanga yesterday denied ever meeting Radebe and accused Mandaza of lying.

“Oh, Ibbo Super Zezuru: All figment of his imagination,” he exclaimed. “I never met Jeff Radebe. If I have a story with South Africans, I will tell you myself.”

Tsvangirai recently dismissed reports that he had been approached by Mnangagwa’s backers who wanted him to be part of the proposed transitional government.

Mnangagwa is facing an uncertain future after first lady Grace Mugabe accused him of plotting against her husband.

Mugabe early this month stripped the VP of the Justice ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle and Zanu PF is not organising a congress scheduled for December in what is largely seen as another choreographed event to further weaken Mnangagwa.