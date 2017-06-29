POST MUGABE: Zimbabwe Reconstruction Summit Kicks Off In Harare

Staff Reporter | The much awaited two day no holds summit to discuss the future prospects of Zimbabwe kicks off at the Harare International Conference Center this morning.

Sponsored by SAPES Trust, Chatham House and the National Endowment for Democracy the conference dubbed, Zimbabwe In Transition: Reform and Reconstruction will feature prominent speakers from different fraternities in the country including political leaders and civil society leaders.

The conference will be officially opened by Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa and will include a wide range of speakers, among whom are opposition leaders Nelson Chamisa, Joice Mujuru, Tendai Biti and Dimiso Dabengengwa.

The summit seeks to create a national dialogue for Zimbabweans across all sectors including government to come up with an agenda to change the country`s fortunes.

ZimEye.com will keep updates of the conference as it unfolds.