Pothole Accident – Headmaster Killed



A headmaster was killed yesterday after the driver of the truck (a Mandava High School vehicle) carrying him and three others tried to avoid a pothole.

The accident happened just after Karoi on the way to Kariba where the man, identified as Mr Mugwanda, was traveling to a NASH conference in Kariba in the company of three other school heads.

While details of the mishap were still sketchy, we were told Mr Mutumhe, and Mr Ndlovu were discharged with minor injuries, while Mr Mucheka sustained a broken leg and Mr Mugwanda passed away. More to follow…