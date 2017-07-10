Poverty Stricken Didymus Mutasa Sends “SOS” Alarm

The situation is so desperate for the veteran politician that he has expressed looming fears and anxiety that his family could starve unless he gets help from well wishers out there.

After his departure from ZanuPF, he joined the ZimPF once led by Joice Mujuru. Based on public information, the ZimPF party is struggling to gain momentum after Mujuru and some cadres left.

No reasons have been provided on Mutasa’s financial woes creating a riches to tags scene but it is believed he is literally running on an almost empty tank and very soon his once colorful life could go either way if he is not financially rescued on time.