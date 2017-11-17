Povo have no business joining Lacoste victory parade – reform war is yet to be won

Wilbert Mukori | “Plans for a Solidarity MARCH in support of the ZDF in removing Mugabe are on an advanced stage,” reported Zimeye.

“Saturday the 18th of November have been declared an independence day as all Zimbabweans are going to March to state house to remove Mugabe from power starting from Robert Mugabe square in Harare.”

This is a foolish idea!

The ZDF coup was about the factional war that has been going on in Zanu PF for the last four years. When President Mugabe fired VP Mnangagwa last week it was a huge victory for the G40 faction. The Lacoste faction knew they had to come up with their counter move or they were toast! They did, staged the coup.

There are many Zimbabweans out there who, desperate for change, want to see the coup as a fight for democratic change. It is not. Those in the Lacoste faction will only be too glad to see the ordinary Zimbabweans join in the plan march to drive their factional victory home.

The Army and the war veterans have their own agenda – to remove Mugabe and replace him with Mnangagwa, period.

What the people of Zimbabwe want is to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship by implementing the democratic reforms so that there free, fair and credible elections. This would effectively remove Mugabe, the tyrant would never win free and fair elections, but, better still, stop any dictator taking over from him.

Both the Army Generals who staged the coup and their acolytes, the rogue war veterans who have been the dictatorship’s storm troopers, have never ever condemn the Zanu PF dictatorship. Even when they were corned on democratic reforms they have been coy. Since independence, these guys have enjoyed wielding the veto on who ruled Zimbabwe and they have no intention of giving up that for a vote!

The Army and the war veterans do not want the Zanu PF dictatorship dismantled, especially now when many of them see the Mnangagwa presidency as the beginning of a change for the better of their fortune!

The people believed Mugabe’s socialist rhetoric in the 1980s and ignored the tyrant’s, even then, tyrannical and corrupt tendencies. People already know that Mnangagwa is a vote rigging and murderous thug, after all he was Mugabe’s right hand man all these years. If they welcome him on Saturday and give him a guard of honour to State House then they will only have themselves to blame because they will have a fight in their hands to get him out of there from now on.

Right now, before Mnangagwa has even been sworn in as the next president, he is busy laying plans to consolidate his grip on power, reforming the dictatorship to his own image and promoting his own cronies. None of those plans will include implementing any democratic reforms. Indeed, he will be scheming on how to make sure no democratic reforms ever see the light of day!

The Zanu PF dictatorship has never been weaker, the demise of Mugabe and his G40 faction has split the party down the middle. Not everyone in the Army is a Lacoste supporter and not everyone in the rogue war veterans is a Lacoste supporter. As the victims of the Zanu PF dictatorship ordinary Zimbabweans have stayed out of the party’s factional wars and it imperative that we do so now. Joining the Lacoste faction victory parade will undermine our demands for the Lacoste dictatorship to be dismantled.

Zanu PF is imploding, the party is rotten to the core and things far apart. The last thing we want is to be the ones propping up one faction and help it regroup and reassert the dictatorship. Zanu PF is crumbling we can make sure the dictatorship never rises again by implementing the reforms and not wait for the Lacoste faction to regroup much less give it our support whilst it regroups.