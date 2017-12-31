POWER STRUGGLES: Hungwe, Rugeje Battle For Supremacy In Masvingo

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | The fighting between Masvingo State Minister Josaya Dunira Hungwe and Zanu PF Political Commissar Englebert Rugeje is intensifying with each passing day as the two battle to control political affairs in the province.

Impeccable sources revealed to ZimEye.com the two exchanged harsh words during a provincial meeting held in Masvingo last week.

Rugeje who is in charge of party structures is unwilling political discuss important matters with Hungwe while the latter feels he is literally at the helm of all party activities in the province, according to Zanu PF Officials here.

Last week Hungwe said he had the authority to command soldiers to attack opposition supporters and the sentiments did not augur well with Rugeje who felt the veteran politician was belittling him.

“Hungwe and Rugeje openly clashed during a party meeting last week.

Rugeje told Hungwe he should not meddle in commissariat issues.

On the other hand Hungwe stated he was in charge in charge of all political activities in the province,” said a Zanu PF Official.

Hungwe is also unhappy with the fact that Rugeje is too authoritative in his approach towards political affairs in the province.