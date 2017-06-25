Powerful 5.8 Earthquake That Hit Zimbabwe from Mozambique: “It had intensity to move my bed”

“This earthquake had intensity to move my bed”

A powerful 5.8-magnitude coming from Mozambique hit many parts of Zimbabwe, from the coastal city of Beira, all the way to Harare, and stretching as far as South Eastern parts of Zimbabwe, Chimanimani, Mutare among others.

The shallow earthquake occurred at about 4:40 a.m. from the epicentre, about 35 kilometers to the northwest of Dondo in Sofala province, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. ZimEye first broke this story within minutes of the earthquake.

Other communities in the two neighboring countries included Chimoio, Chimanimani, Manica and Mutare, and Epworth.

The European Mediterranean Seismological agency collected a few reports from Beira residents.

The MSD Seismology Section (Zimbabwe National Data Centre) director Mr Kwangwari Marimira says, “Zimbabwe is prone to earthquakes thus can experience earthquakes of bigger magnitude at any given time.

“In 2016 alone, Zimbabwe recorded over 50 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 4.6, and some were felt in Kariba, Karoi, Bulawayo and Chipinge. The filling of the world’s largest artificial lake at Kariba has been accompanied and followed by considerable earthquake activity.”

He continued: “Although most of the earthquakes in our database are not recorded as felt earthquakes, they are detected by our seismic stations. The main causes of earthquakes in Zimbabwe are largely plate tectonics closely related to the East African Rift System. This major geological structure accounts for 90 percent moderate to large earthquakes in Africa,” he said in comments to the state media months before.

Meanwhile, this particular tremor was greater in strength. “This earthquake had intensity to move my bed,” wrote one, describing cups that fell off the table and a bit of panic in their building because of the hard shaking.

Another person said they were sleeping when suddenly a very loud noise emerged that seemed to be breaking the windows. The noise came with hard and rapid side-to-side shaking before it was over.