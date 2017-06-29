Powerful Mugabe Can Never Accept New Constitution, Says Mangwana

Staff Reporter | Former Chairman of the Constitution making body COPAC representing ZANU PF Paul Mangwana, says Zimbabweans can dream on if they think President Robert Mugabe will ever implement constitutional provisions that reduce his power to rule.

Speaking at the on going Zimbabwe Reform and Reconstruction taking place in Harare, Mangwana said that the ruling party naturally cannot be blamed for dragging its feet on implementing the constitution as it seeks to remove some of its powers to govern the way they see fit.

Mangwana said that it would be absurd for the President to ever accept the terms in the constitution that cut off his powers and the ruling party will do all it can to amend the clauses that affect them.

Mangwana said that it is up to the citizens to decide of they want the constitution implemented and demand for it than expect ZANU PF to deliver it to them.

Contributing to the same debate, Harare West member of Parliament Jessie Majome strongly castigated ZANU PF parliamentarians for deliberately not taking the constitution seriously.

Former Constitutional Affairs Minister in the Unity Government Eric Matinenga said that the country has completely failed to adopt the new constitution mainly because of ZANU PF’s lack of political will to implement the constitution. ⁠⁠⁠⁠