“Pray For Tsvangirai”, Khupe Calls Out

Staff Reporter | MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai and his deputy Thokozani Khupe recently buried the hatchet, with the latter calling on Zimbabweans to pray for her boss.

Khupe makes the call at a time that more are voicing out on the need for an early Congress in the MDC to deal with the leadership matter once and for all, before the party breaks apart as a result of the vacuum created by Tsvangirai’s illness.

Doctors are reported to have advised Tsvangirai to avoid too much contact with crowds as a way of minimising infections.

Khupe herself a cancer survivor who runs the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation, overcame the stigma as she battled with the breast cancer, daring enough during the Government of National Unity, to come out public with a clean shaven head to appear for Parliament business.

The local Daily News reports that Khupe has appealed to ordinary Zimbabweans to pray for her boss Tsvangirai who is currently sidelined by illness.

Tsvangirai last year stunned the public when he revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and that he was receiving treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

The battle with cancer has become a major concern not only to his supporters who see him as the only capable of knocking President Robert Mugabe and Zanu-PF off their perch, but also his party officials.

Khupe also highlighted the need for government to devise favourable policies that would allow cancer treatment to be affordable and accessible in all clinics countrywide.