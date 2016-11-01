Pregnant Woman Has Sex With Another Man In Matrimonial Home

1

 Terrence Mawawa, Buhera |A cheeky pregnant woman shocked the local community after she had sex with another man in the presence of her husband. The daring woman took her lover to her matrimonal bedroom and had sex with him while her husband had gone to water the family garden.The incident happened in Hadzizi Village in Buhera.

Robert Dutuma left his wife asleep and went to water the garden. On returning 30 minutes later, after realising he had forgotten a watering cane, he was shocked to the core when he discovered his wife having sex with Masimba Ngocheni. Dutuma locked the door and called his neighbours to witness the act. The matter was reported at Usunga Police Base last week.The matter was also heard by Headman Mabvuregudo who confirmed the incident.

“The matter is really complicated but it’s true. We ordered the accused to pay five beasts. He has already paid two beasts.The woman has also conceded she does not know who is responsible for the pregnancy which further complicates the matter,”said Headman Mabvuregudo. A shocked neighbour also said:”The story is unbelievable.We thank Dutuma for exercising self-control.It is not easy to remain calm in such circumstances.We cannot believe what happened it is very strange.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sikhulu

    This woman needs help. It is good for this man to see these things otherwise he was going to raise children that are not his. These women seem to be under a spell of self destruction and in the process destroying their husbands and children’s lives like this other Zimbabwean lady in diaspora who was filmed by her husband getting into the hotel for sex ….which eventually caused needless death and perpetual suffering to the innocent children. I wouldn’t be surprised if she had denied her husband sex saying she was tired yet getting ready for the chikomba.