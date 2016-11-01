Pregnant Woman Has Sex With Another Man In Matrimonial Home

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera |A cheeky pregnant woman shocked the local community after she had sex with another man in the presence of her husband. The daring woman took her lover to her matrimonal bedroom and had sex with him while her husband had gone to water the family garden.The incident happened in Hadzizi Village in Buhera.

Robert Dutuma left his wife asleep and went to water the garden. On returning 30 minutes later, after realising he had forgotten a watering cane, he was shocked to the core when he discovered his wife having sex with Masimba Ngocheni. Dutuma locked the door and called his neighbours to witness the act. The matter was reported at Usunga Police Base last week.The matter was also heard by Headman Mabvuregudo who confirmed the incident.

“The matter is really complicated but it’s true. We ordered the accused to pay five beasts. He has already paid two beasts.The woman has also conceded she does not know who is responsible for the pregnancy which further complicates the matter,”said Headman Mabvuregudo. A shocked neighbour also said:”The story is unbelievable.We thank Dutuma for exercising self-control.It is not easy to remain calm in such circumstances.We cannot believe what happened it is very strange.”