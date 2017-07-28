Presidency Is Not Bedroom Business :War Veterans

Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe War Veterans Association has dismissed First Lady Grace Mugabe’s awkward calls for President Robert Mugabe to immediately declare his successor in government and the party.

The liberation war veterans held a press conference in Harare on Friday afternoon. That was after holding a closed door meeting. They announced that the Association is totally against the declarations by the First Lady.

The war veterans in a statement presented by their leader Douglas Mahiya said that the sentiments by Grace Mugabe that President Mugabe is the only one with the authority to decide who to succeed him are misplaced.

Mahiya said that the leadership of the country is not a matter to be discussed by two people locked up in their bedroom.

The war veterans also dismissed sentiments that Grace Mugabe is likely to be the person to take over from Mugabe.

The veterans claimed that they did not go to war to deliver the country into the hands of a Mugabe dynasty.