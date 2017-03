President Robert Mugabe has been airlifted to Singapore.

The 93 year old leader is battling with a series of age related health challenges.

But his spokesman, Mr George Charamba, said his exit is all to do with medical checks he says are scheduled.

“His Excellency the President left this morning for Singapore for a scheduled medical review. We expect him back in the country early next week,” he said.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has since been appointed the Acting President.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Charamba also played down speculation saying Mugabe at the time of leaving was expected back in the country early next week.