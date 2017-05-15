President Buhari Is Not Dead

London Correspondent| Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s official spokesman has implored Nigerians to disregard the unpleasant rumour trailing the President.

Garba Shehu, in a series of tweets on Sunday, said the rumours are not only baseless but unpleasant and plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.

The President’s spokesman also assured Nigerians that there should be no cause for apprehension.

In his unedited words, he wrote: “baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari. If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic. Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls,” he tweeted on Sunday night, May 14, 2017.”