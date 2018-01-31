President Emmerson Mnangagwa To Meet UK Envoy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said, he is expecting a special envoy from British Prime Minister Theresa May, in the first week of February, to discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

The first was British Minister for Africa Rory Stewart who met President Mnangagwa a few hours after his inauguration on November 24, last year. He was followed by Sir Simon Gerard McDonald who is Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service.

Said President Mnangagwa: “I had 30 or 40 minutes interview with BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) and I really had (a) broad interview with them not only in relation to the transition, but in relation to broad issues like the Commonwealth, the issues of relations between us and Britain. I am aware that the current British Prime Minister Theresa May is sending an envoy during the course of the first week of February, so most of the issues will be ironed out at meeting.”

The British envoy is coming in the wake of another confirmed high-profile visit to Harare by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to cement bilateral relations between Harare and Moscow.

-Source Herald