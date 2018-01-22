President Mnangagwa Arrives in Switzerland

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Zurich, Switzerland enroute to Davos where he will attend the 48th World Economic Forum, which kicks off this tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa was warmly welcomed by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, represented by Deputy Ambassador Charles Chishiri, the Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Retired Colonel Christian Katsande, the Senior Principal Director in the President’s Office Mr Ozias Hove, Senior Trade Attaché at the Geneva Office Mrs Julia Mapungwana, staff from the Zimbabwe mission in Geneva and some senior government officials.

The World Economic Forum is the first major global economic conference that President Mnangagwa will be attending in his capacity as President of Zimbabwe and his appearance at the high level meeting is being touted as a significant step towards Zimbabwe’s re-integration into the international community.

From the airport, President Mnangagwa is proceeding straight to the resort town of Davos by road which will take about 3 to 4 hours.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Patrick Chinamasa, Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha, Special Advisor to the President Dr Chris Mutsvangwa, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya.

Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) CEO, Mr Richard Mubaiwa and other senior staffers in the President’s Office are already in Davos.

-ZBC