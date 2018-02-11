President Mnangagwa Criticised For Allegedly Staging Grace Mugabe Fake Tears For Own Wife

0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday in Mvuma criticised for allegedly imitating his enemy Grace Mugabe’s style of leadership-  when he staged an announcement that his wife is stepping down as an MP and women were seen weeping and wailing church-style for his wife who he introduced as the mother of the Nation. The scenery stood at contrast with the one he himself criticised Grace Mugabe 3 months ago shortly before the Coup which then made him president. Thousands of Zimbabweans last night said the whole scene was pure acted drama. SEE COMMENTS AND VIDEO BELOW –

Women Wail And Weep For Auxillia Mnangagwa

Women Wail And Weep For Auxillia Mnangagwa

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 10, 2018

