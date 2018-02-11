President Mnangagwa Criticised For Allegedly Staging Grace Mugabe Fake Tears For Own Wife

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday in Mvuma criticised for allegedly imitating his enemy Grace Mugabe’s style of leadership- when he staged an announcement that his wife is stepping down as an MP and women were seen weeping and wailing church-style for his wife who he introduced as the mother of the Nation. The scenery stood at contrast with the one he himself criticised Grace Mugabe 3 months ago shortly before the Coup which then made him president. Thousands of Zimbabweans last night said the whole scene was pure acted drama. SEE COMMENTS AND VIDEO BELOW –

