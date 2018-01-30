President Mnangagwa Is Back Home

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back home from the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the two Vice Presidents Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and senior government officials.

President Mnangagwa was among the more than 30 African heads of states that graced this year’s edition of the bi-annual summit.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo says the heads of state and government deliberated on a number of issues including the consideration of the report of the Executive Council of the AU, the annual report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the report on the implementation of the Assembly declarations including the Single African Air Transport Market.

The new AU chairperson Rwandan President Mr Paul Kagame told member states that despite the challenges facing the continent, it was important to infuse the economies with technology for advanced development.

The AU chairperson also implored member states to collaborate closely with the private sector on the union’s key initiatives as they are critical partners in creating opportunities and building prosperity that the African continent needs.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat stressed the need for African leaders to strengthen their financial independence in order to avoid dependency syndrome from the developed world and he also declared the year 2018 as an African anti-corruption year.

He said the fight against corruption demands putting in place stronger institutions that will bring about prosperity in order to consider the importance and urgency when addressing such a vice.

Corruption hampers efforts of promoting democratic governance, socio-economic transformation and peace and security and this year’s AU theme resonates with the new path that the Zimbabwean government is taking.

President Mnangagwa’s delegation comprised the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

-ZBC