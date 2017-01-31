President Mugabe Captured

The member of the House of Assembly for Umzingwane, Priscilla Misihairabwi has claimed that President Mugabe does not see the reality of what is happening in Zimbabwe because he is under the control of other people who tell him to do and what not to do.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Misihairambwi said that Mugabe had been “captured” meaning that he was under the control of other people who directed his actions. However, she did not provide any names of who may have “captured” the president.

Said Misihairambwi in Parliament;

The President has been taken into capture, he doesn’t see reality.we have people who have taken the President to a corner and tell him what to do

In SA they are talking of State Capture here we have President Capture

Misahairambwi also said that she was going to start a petition to have the president appear in the National Assembly to answer questions because the people who are controlling him are also controlling access to him. She added;

If we request the President to come to Party we have people who oppose it.

I am going to write a petition calling the President to come and answer questions

I want you all MPs to support my petition

She was supported by James Maridadi who said that he wanted the Presdient in the House because the oppistion MPs were the only ones who could be trusted to tell him the truth, unlike the Zanu Pf MPs.

We want President to come and hear us , so he get the truth

The president can only get the true picture from opposition MPs because we have nothing to lose

Maridadi also seemed to suggest that the President was not responsible for the mess that is in the country. Instead, he placed the blame on government minister who did not carry out their duties. Said Maridadi

If the President was to come here and listen to the truth he will be shocked

The people around the President don’t tell him the truth, so he gets the blame