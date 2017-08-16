President Mugabe Jets Into South Africa

GRACE MUGABE LEGAL LATEST POLICE CASE ON GRACE MUGABE, AND ALL LEGALS Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

President Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa for the 37th SADC Summit. His wife, Grace is facing assault charges and has pleaded diplomatic immunity.

The President was received on arrival at Watercloof Airbase by South African ICTs Minister, Siyabonga Cwele, Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, Cde Isaac Moyo, Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Mike Bimha who travelled ahead of him to take part in the council of ministers which ended this Wednesday (today) evening.

A military guard was also at hand to welcome President Mugabe. He was immediately whisked away to Pretoria where the summit is taking place.

The summit will be preceded by a summit of the SADC Troika comprising current chair King Mswati the 3rd, immediate past chairman, Seretse Ian Khama and incoming chair Cde Jacob Zuma.

The 37th SADC Summit here in Pretoria will see Angolan president, Eduardo Dos Santos and Seretse Ian Khama present their farewell speeches as their terms are due to end this year.

The summit is being held under the theme, “Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value-Chains”. – state media