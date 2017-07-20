President Mugabe Rival Sues For $500 000 Over A Missing $1

Staff Reporter | Perennial challenger to President Robert Mugabe’s throne in Presidential Elections Kisnot Mukwashi is suing giant mobile telecommunications company Econet Wireless $500 000 over a $1 mobile credit deducted from his phone without authority.

Presenting his case at the High Court in Harare today Mukwashi said that he was suing the mobile phone operator for deducting the only dollar worth talk time he had on his phone through the service provider’s Ecosure facility leading to him losing an undisclosed $500 000 business deal.

The perennial Presidential hopeful who has challenged Mugabe in three consecutive elections though losing dismally said that while on a business trip to South Africa he kept $1 worth of airtime in his phone to make his business call and the Econet Ecosure facility deducted the credit without his consent leading to him losing the business deal which he is subsequently claiming from the mobile phone operator.

The case is yet to be heard at the High Court.