President Plans To Expand Cabinet

Terrence Mawawa | In a move likely to strain the economy further, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has announced he will soon expand his cabinet.

Despite the fact that the advice from economists is against the expansion of the cabinet, Buhari has maintained his mandate is to fulfil supporters’ preelection wishes.

Buhari told the National Executive Committee Members of the All Progressive Party on Tuesday he would soon announce new Cabinet Ministers.

“I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced.

By the Grace of God these appointments will be announced soon.

Now that our economy is improving we have the resources to cater for the appointments,” said Buhari.