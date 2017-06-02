Presidential Hopeful Sekeramayi Attacks Lizard Tsvangirai

Terrence Mawawa | Soon after being announced as a ‘credible’ Zanu PF candidate to take over from President Robert Mugabe in the ongoing fierce succession battle, Sydney Sekeramayi has launched a vicious attack on Morgan Tsvangirai’s grand coalition plans.

The Zanu PF Politburo member and Defence Minister, Sekeramayi, said the ruling party Zanu PF will never lose sleep over the formation of the grand coalition. Sekeramayi , one of the longest serving Cabinet Ministers alongside Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has said the much anticipated coalition will not topple Mugabe from power .

Giving a vote of thanks after Mugabe’ s speech at a Zanu PF youth rally in Marondera today, Sekeramayi scoffed at the formation of the coalition. He described the coalition leaders Tsvangirai and others, as hopeless lizards and geckos. “We are not worried about the formation of the coalition because we know they are confused.Why should we lose sleep over the so called coalition? Come 2018 Gushungo will romp to victory.These small parties are hallucinating about defeating Zanu PF,” said Sekeramayi.

Sekeramayi described his boss Mugabe as an invincible character. “Gushungo you are a pillar of strength for us.We are fully behind you.We thank you for your resilience, charisma and courage, ” said Sekeramayi.

If Sekeramayi’s Presidential aspirations are anything to go by, Mnangagwa is likely to face a mammoth task in his quest to succeed Mugabe, political observers have said.

Responding to Sekeramayi’ s comments, National People’ s Party (NPP), provincial chairperson, Oliver Chirume said the minister was totally out of touch with the reality on the ground.

” Sekeramayi and his ilk will be stunned by the outcome of next year’s elections. They think they will rule the country forever,” said Chirume.