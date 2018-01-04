Price Increases Caused By Bond Notes – State Media

Zimbabwe’s business sincerity to economic recovery is being questioned, while many other theories have been proffered to explain the forces behind the current price hikes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made pleas for businesses to stop unnecessary price increases especially on basic commodities.

However, this seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the wave of price hikes is no longer limited to basic commodities but now cuts across all essential products.

Days before the 2018 school term kicks off, parents are faced with high prices on school uniforms, stationery and other requirements.

Last year, a pair of school uniform that cost $18 is now pegged at $28, reflecting a price hike of more than 40 percent.

Added to this are various school commodities whose prices have also increased dramatically.

With no end in sight for the price increases, there are various theories that are given by players in the value chain including demand for cash and foreign currency by clothing material traders.

In addition to price hikes, a three-tier pricing system is still obtaining in the market and economic analysts sys it is due moral decadence, unprofessionalism, lack of national interest, and profiteering tendencies by most business players, hence the need for a collective effort to be nipped in the bud.

An economist, Mr Ignatious Matungamire said the current dispensation’s efforts at turning around the economic fortunes of the country will not bring about results so long as there is no goodwill by all players.

Mr Matungamire however warned against price controls.

“They are untenable and impractical. Instead, over and above continued engagement with business, the government must put in place restrictive measures to penalise rent seeking behaviour by business players.

A senior public auditor, Dr Reynolds Muza blamed Statutory Instrument 64 for inflation.

He added that the introduction of the bond notes contributed to inflation and price distortions and urged the government to consider returning the country to the pre-bond multi-currency era so as to thwart all avenues of expanding the bond note.

Other analysts have a different view altogether, pointing everything towards sabotage.

A political analyst, Gabriel Chaibva feels that the unbecoming tendencies by the business sector to increase prices every time the country will be heading for elections is a reflection of a hidden agenda to inflict pain on innocents citizens and arm-twist the electorate to vote based on politics of the stomach in the 2018 general elections. – state media