Primrose Kurasha Dies

Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Primrose Kurasha has died.

Prof Kurasha died this evening at a local private hospital where she had been admitted.

Details of the circumstances surrounding her death were still sketchy as family members were still in shock.

A senior medical doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the death of Prof Kurasha.

“Yes, she died around 8pm. Everyone is still in shock. Close family members have been notified, but they have not yet appointed a family spokesperson. Her death is quite sad because we did not expect it,” said the medical practitioner.

Prof Kurasha wrote her own history when she became the first woman Vice Chancellor in Zimbabwe, after being appointed to head ZOU in 2003. – State Media