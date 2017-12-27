“Prisons Are Not Fit For Human Habitations,” Says “MADAM SPOT IT” Auxillia Mnangagwa, Playing Better Than “MADAM STOP IT”

3
indepth…Wilbert Mukori

Wilbert Mukori | New brooms sweep clean! President Mnangagwa and his wife are certainly trying very hard to give credence to that maxim.

“First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa took a swipe at prison authorities and the Ministry In Charge of Prisons for the appalling conditions at the country’s prisons,” reported Zimeye.

“The First Lady may have quickly forgotten that her husband Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now the President was until a month ago the Minister of Justice responsible for prisons. “I visited the places where you, sleep, bath and even eat and was shocked because the place are not fit for human habitation,” said the First Lady.

“She promised the inmates in front of the prison authorities and Ministry officials who had accompanied that the conditions in the prison must be worked on and completed by end of January next year. Mrs Mnangagwa shared Christmas goodies with the 180 female inmates in the prison which also houses 15 children under the age of 12 who are staying with their mothers in the filthy conditions.”

Well, well! Instead of a new broom we have the same old broom, instead of sweeping the dirty it is raising a lot of duct to attract attention! We have a busy-body First Lady who is fishing for limelight coverage. One day she is in a hospital masquerading as a patient, the next day she is carrying a street-kid on her back and today she has been exchanging niceties with prison inmates. Promising to end all these people’s suffering; she is just getting cheap publicity at these people’s expense because she will not end their suffering.

Zimbabwe’s public institutions such as the hospitals and prisons are in a sorry state because of decades of neglect and poor funding. Decades of misrule and corruption by this Zanu PF regime has resulted in the country’s economic meltdown; compounding the ordinary people’s lives who are totally dependent on these public institutions and cannot afford anything else.

Until something is done to cure the cancers of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption, there is very little anyone can do to improve the lives of street kids, to improve funding to hospitals and prisons, etc. In turn, until something is done to stop Zanu PF rigging elections, there nothing one can do cure the nation of these cancerous tumours of mismanagement and corruption.

Zimbabwe’s economy is in serious economic meltdown because the nation is stuck these last 37 years and counting with a corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF regime that has been rigging elections to stay in power.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, is a simpleton still she is, nonetheless, aware of the rampant corruption in Zimbabwe. She and her husband are part of Zimbabwe’s few filthy rich ruling elite and she is aware of the grown chasm that has opened the rich and the filthy poor majority. She knows that her husband, President Mnangagwa, is one of the richest individuals in Zimbabwe and that he was named as one of the Zimbabweans involved in the wholesale looting by Zimbabweans in DRC. Even a simpleton like her would know that filthy rich have amassed their wealth at the expense of the impoverished majority.

So, if our First Lady is serious about end the economic suffering of the poor she tackle the root cause poverty – corruption. The question she must answer is: is she ready to ask her husband to stop his looting and give up the creature comforts and luxuries it has brought?

Instead of dealing with the nation’s problems head-on our First Lady thinks she have her cake and eat it too, keep the looting and her luxuries and end the poverty by waving a magic wand.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, like her husband, has waited for 37 years to be First Lady and now that she has final achieved that position, she is relishing every second of it. Nothing would please her more than if she was to be Zimbabwe’s own Glinda, the Good Witch of the North in Wizard of Oz. Following her recent visit to one hospital; a few months later, wallah! Every hospital and clinic in Zimbabwe is spotless clean, has a full complement of qualified nurses and doctors, has nothing but the most modern equipment money can buy and has well stocked medicine cabins.

By the end of January next year, as she promised, wallah! All prisons in Zimbabwe have got rid of all their lice infested bedding and inmates are treated to a Hotel California style five course meal complete with pink champion on ice.

My prediction is none of Glinda’s wishes would ever come true and as the nation approach the next elections she would look more and more like Miss Almira Gulch, the Wicked Witch of the West. For one thing, she will be play her part all the usual dirty vote rigging tricks her husband and Zanu PF have always employed to retain power at all cost. It is simply not in the DNA of a Zanu PF Wicked Witch, male or female, to risk losing absolute power by holding free, fair and credible elections.

Such is the insufferable arrogance of bullies and tyrants, they not only deliberately inflict all the suffering and deaths on others. The odd occasion, they are forced to acknowledge the misery of their victims; they feign shock that anyone should suffer, make a big song and dance about ending the suffering and yet promptly forget they ever made such a promise.

“Prisons are not fit for human habitation!” says Zimbabwe’s First Lady. Will you, Mrs Mnangagwa, join those demanding the implementations of the democratic reforms to ensure free and fair elections? If not, then please spare us all the empty rhetoric and tomato sauce! The right to free and fair elections is not a privilege; woe to you all Zanu PF thugs who have ridden roughshod over our people’s freedoms, human rights, hopes and dreams and their very human dignity for your selfish gain!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Our hospitals, school, prisons, roads, everything are all falling apart because of the decades of neglect and mismanagement. Madam “spot it” is going around pointing out all these things as if she is noticing them for the very first time. Worse still, she, like the rest of her kind the filthy rich ruling elite, is noticing the rot but failing to notice the source of the rot- the insatiable greed for power and wealth of the filthy rich ruling elite

    She was something done about the hospitals, prisons, etc. as long as that does not mean her having to give up even one of her privileges and excesses especially her devin right to be First Lady. Mrs Mnangagwa knows only too well that Zanu PF has had to rig elections to stay in power and she would be the first one to be furious at her husband was he to implement the reforms and put her stay in State House at risk!

  • CALEB MOYO

    to wildert mukori ,why cant you be supportive and objective in your commentary regarding the good work and attitude the first lady is doing so far.its good ! you are just given to be reporting about bad things .only .what are we teaching our children?these are young souls who need to know and feed on good things ,good reporting on good things done ,so as to frame them on as such.why zimeye ,you are only embracing on such people who are only bent on commenting negatively on anything and everything that has to be commented on even if it requires responsible ,positive and professional journalism and commentary?I just wonder what has really happened to our beautiful world and its people .Give them the right corrective spectacle lenses to have the correct view of the real thing happening as i it will be happening.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    “She (First Lady) promised the inmates in front of the prison authorities and Ministry officials who had accompanied that the conditions in the prison must be worked on and completed by end of January next year.”

    Sounds like a tall order but given the materials the inmates could clean the prisons and completely transform the place. The quality of the meals served to the inmates would improve considerable by putting a little bit of effort in its preparation and making sure it is served hot, for example.

    Allowing the prison condition to fall to the level they are not fit for human habitation may be an expression of the institute that does not care about other humans. The ruling elite are the one section of society that has long stopped treating other people as if they are subhuman.

    The denial of everyone else their freedoms and basic human rights including the right to a meaningful vote is the ultimate cases of the ruling elite treating others as subhuman. The demand for free and fair elections is not just a fanciful demand but the key that will unlock Zimbabwe’s economic, political and social log-jam.

    Demanding the implementation of democratic reforms to allow free, fair and credible elections is the ultimate expression of the refusal to be treated as if one is subhuman. If other human beings enjoy these freedoms and human rights and take them for granted why should even one Zimbabwean be denied the same freedoms and rights!

    More pointedly, why Zimbabweans still be fighting for all these basic freedoms and rights 37 years after independence. The next elections must be free, fair and credible; there is no excuse why that should not happen or why anyone even half a brain should accept being short changed on something as basic as this even one more time.