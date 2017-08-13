Barcelona Football Club Gives Mugabe A Boost

Staff Reporter |The Barcelona football club has sent team members to Zimbabwe in an unexpected boost for President Robert Mugabe’s election campaign. Professor Jonathan Moyo and Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao have a photo opportunity with the team members at Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally in Gwanda yesterday.

With Barca legend Patrick Kluivert, his Dutch national team mate Edgar Davids & Zhuwao at Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Gwanda 2day! pic.twitter.com/Og6mgouuiJ

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 12, 2017