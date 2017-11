By Staff Reporter|High and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo was on Friday missing at the graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe Open University students, in Harare.

Moyo is usually at the side of President Robert Mugabe on such occasions.

He was together with Finance Minister, Ignatius Chombo arrested by the military this week.

The military accuses Moyo and other Zanu PF’s G-40 cabal of misleading President Mugabe.