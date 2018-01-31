Prof Moyo: Secret Fight Tween Army And President Mnangagwa

By Gerald P Hunzvi| Former Higher Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo, says there is a secret tiff between the army and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Prof Moyo who speaks in an interview to be aired Wednesday night by South African Broadcasting Television (SABCTV), says “everyone now knows there is serious tension between him (Mnangagwa) and the military cabal.”

He continues saying, “the African Union and SADC need to base their decision not on what the coup makers are saying but on what the people of Zimbabwe say and on what the victims of the coup say; and on what the victims of the coup say.”

Jonathan Moyo who was on the 15th November 2017 raided by soldiers while sleeping at his colleague, Saviour Kasukuwere’s house, was (as said) “miraculously” assisted out of Zimbabwe a day before Robert Mugabe had resigned during the coup.

The only other time, Prof Moyo appeared on video was on the BBC Hard Talk program but it was a pre-recorded footage and one which was via an online streaming service from an undisclosed location.

He is expected to speak at length concerning his boss former Robert Mugabe’s condition.

The below is an excerpt of the video recorded interview and the FULL VIDEO will be streamed on the SABC channel tomorrow at 9.30pm (Pretoria time).